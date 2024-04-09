From Iceland — Katrín Jakobsdóttir's Presidential Bid Off To Strong Start

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Former prime minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir appears to have made a smart move in jumping ship from Alþingi to run for the presidency. As reported April 5, Katrín stepped down as prime minister and chairperson of the Left-Green Movement to launch her presidential campaign.

Katrín entered a very crowded race, but has quickly become the front-runner.

According to new polling from Maskína, 32.9% of voters would cast a ballot for Katrín if the election were held tomorrow. Meanwhile, political science professor Baldur Þórhallsson is polling at 26.7% and former Reykjavík mayor and popular comedian Jón Gnarr rounds out the top three candidates with 19.6% support.

All other candidates are polling below 10%.

Candidates have until April 26 to collect 1,500 signatures of support from all quadrants of the country. Icelandic voters will choose their next president on June 1.