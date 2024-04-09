From Iceland — Katrín Jakobsdóttir's Presidential Bid Off To Strong Start

Katrín Jakobsdóttir’s Presidential Bid Off To Strong Start

Published April 9, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Former prime minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir appears to have made a smart move in jumping ship from Alþingi to run for the presidency. As reported April 5, Katrín stepped down as prime minister and chairperson of the Left-Green Movement to launch her presidential campaign.

Katrín entered a very crowded race, but has quickly become the front-runner.

According to new polling from Maskína, 32.9% of voters would cast a ballot for Katrín if the election were held tomorrow. Meanwhile, political science professor Baldur Þórhallsson is polling at 26.7% and former Reykjavík mayor and popular comedian Jón Gnarr rounds out the top three candidates with 19.6% support.

All other candidates are polling below 10%.

Maskína.is/Supplied Photo

Candidates have until April 26 to collect 1,500 signatures of support from all quadrants of the country. Icelandic voters will choose their next president on June 1.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!

Next:


Latest

News
UPDATED: Bjarni Ben Becomes Prime Minister

UPDATED: Bjarni Ben Becomes Prime Minister

by and

News
Contaminated Muesli Recalled

Contaminated Muesli Recalled

by

News
Katrín Jakobsdóttir Running For President, Resigning As Prime Minister

Katrín Jakobsdóttir Running For President, Resigning As Prime Minister

by

News
Grapevine Events: Stockfish, SMÁTÍÐNI & So Much More

Grapevine Events: Stockfish, SMÁTÍÐNI & So Much More

by

News
Social Democratic Alliance Polls Highest Since 2009

Social Democratic Alliance Polls Highest Since 2009

by

News
Superpod Of Dolphins Spotted In Reykjavík Harbour

Superpod Of Dolphins Spotted In Reykjavík Harbour

by

Show Me More!