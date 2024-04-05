From Iceland — Katrín Jakobsdóttir Running For President, Resigning As Prime Minister

Katrín Jakobsdóttir Running For President, Resigning As Prime Minister

Published April 5, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Baldur Kristjáns

Katrín Jakobsdóttir has  launched her presidential bid, ending weeks of speculation. She made the announcement on her social media account Friday afternoon. In her announcement, Katrín said the president needs to understand the dynamics of politics and society and protect Iceland’s interests on the international stage.

Current serving as prime minister and chairman of the Left-Green Movement, Katrín will officially resign from both roles on Sunday. She had made it clear at the time she was elected prime minister in 2017 that her current mandate in Alþingi would be her last. “It is now the case that I have been in politics since 2002 and even longer since I was in university politics before,” she said. “It has been brewing with me this winter that now is the time to say goodbye. Everyone has their time in politics, and my time had simply come.”

Katrín said the low polling of the Left-Greens had no bearing on her decision to resign her post and run for president.

The latest polling indicated that the current coalition government comprising Katrín’s Left-Greens, the Independence Party and the Progressive Party would not hold if elections were held today. The Social Democrats, on the other hand, are polling at the highest numbers since 2009 when they last formed government in the wake of the economic collapse.

Katrín informed the cabinet of her decision at the close of a meeting Friday morning, before her announcement went live.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Grapevine Events: Stockfish, SMÁTÍÐNI & So Much More

Grapevine Events: Stockfish, SMÁTÍÐNI & So Much More

by

News
Social Democratic Alliance Polls Highest Since 2009

Social Democratic Alliance Polls Highest Since 2009

by

News
Superpod Of Dolphins Spotted In Reykjavík Harbour

Superpod Of Dolphins Spotted In Reykjavík Harbour

by

News
Comedian And Former Reykjavík Mayor Jón Gnarr Announces Presidential Bid

Comedian And Former Reykjavík Mayor Jón Gnarr Announces Presidential Bid

by

News
Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir Seriously Considering Presidential Bid (For Real)

Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir Seriously Considering Presidential Bid (For Real)

by

News
Composer Anna Þorvaldsdóttir Wins Chanel Next Prize

Composer Anna Þorvaldsdóttir Wins Chanel Next Prize

by

Show Me More!