From Iceland — Social Democratic Alliance Polls Highest Since 2009

Social Democratic Alliance Polls Highest Since 2009

Published April 5, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Wikimedia Commons

A recent Gallup national survey indicates the Social Democratic Alliance (Samfylkingin) is heading for an electoral victory. The party currently polls at 30,9%, their highest figure since 2009.

Currently, the parties in power — the Independence Party, Progressive Party and the Left-Green Movement — could not reach a majority in parliament if elections were held today. Combined, they would only amass 19 MPs of the 33 needed for a majority.

In proportion to parliamentary seats, the Social Democratic Alliance would receive 21 MPs, beating the ruling coalition by two seats.

The Pirate Party, Progressive Party, and the Liberal Reform Party all measure between 7-8%. The People’s Party and Left-Green Movement poll at 6%, whilst the Socialist Party measures at 4%. The minimum electorate threshold needed to gain a seat at Alþingi is 5%.

The next parliamentary elections are scheduled for 2025.

