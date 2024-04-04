From Iceland — Superpod Of Dolphins Spotted In Reykjavík Harbour

Superpod Of Dolphins Spotted In Reykjavík Harbour

Published April 4, 2024

Wikimedia Commons — Noah Wulf

Move over Hafnarfjörður whales, there’s a new catch in town.

On Wednesday, April 4, a superpod of more than 100 dolphins were spotted near the Reykjavík harbour. As reported by RÚV, Marine and Freshwater Institute biologist Sverrir Daníel Halldórsson presumed the cetaceans were hunting for food.

Dolphins are commonly found near Iceland’s coast. However, they are rarely seen in harbours.

Check out the footage here, shot by Gunnar Kvaran.

