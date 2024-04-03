From Iceland — Comedian And Former Reykjavík Mayor Jón Gnarr Announces Presidential Bid

Photo by Jón Gnarr — Facebook

Comedian and former mayor of Reykjavík Jón Gnarr announced his presidential bid Tuesday in a video posted on social media. His campaign acquired the 1500 necessary signatures needed for eligibility in less than three hours.

Since starting his career in the 90s, Jón has become a popular actor, comedian, radio host, author and screenwriter. He is perhaps most widely known for the comedy radio show Tvíhöfði with Sigurjón Kjartansson, the sketch show Fóstbræður and the Vaktin TV series.

Jón became the mayor of Reykjavík following his Best Party’s massive success in the 2010 municipal elections. He served from 2010 to 2014, emphasising human rights and peace. For his efforts, he received the LennonOno Grant for Peace Award in 2014.

In his election announcement, Jón emphasised his continued efforts towards peace and human rights. He stated that he respects Alþingi and aims to keep a good relationship with parliament and government. As president, Jón said he would work towards “Iceland’s well-being and strengthening the country’s reputation and respect. I will be the nation’s agent domestically and its representative abroad.”

The presidential candidate had voiced his speculations about running in a recent episode of the talk show Vikan með Gísla Marteini.

Icelandic voters will choose their next president on June 1.