From Iceland — Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir Seriously Considering Presidential Bid (For Real)

Photo by Art Bicnick

Though the Grapevine crafted a side-slappingly good April Fool’s article on the topic, Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir said in a recent interview with RÚV that she actually is seriously considering running for president. She will announce her decision in the coming days.

Katrín’s possible bid would seriously impact the current coalition government. As such, all government parties — Independence, Progressive, and the Left-Green parties — met on April 3 to discuss the situation.

Political scientist Eiríkur Bergmann opined in a conversation with RÚV that the chances of Katrín running are high. The fact that she has not denied the rumours definitively points to her interest in a presidential bid.

If Katrín were to run, it would seriously impact the current government’s future. Minister of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Svandís Svavarsdóttir returned to office on April 3 following her sickness leave. Some speculate Svandís to be a possible successor to Katrín if the prime minister were to make a move on Bessastaðir.