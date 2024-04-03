From Iceland — Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir Seriously Considering Presidential Bid (For Real)

Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir Seriously Considering Presidential Bid (For Real)

Published April 3, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Though the Grapevine crafted a side-slappingly good April Fool’s article on the topic, Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir said in a recent interview with RÚV that she actually is seriously considering running for president. She will announce her decision in the coming days.

Katrín’s possible bid would seriously impact the current coalition government. As such, all government parties — Independence, Progressive, and the Left-Green parties — met on April 3 to discuss the situation.

Political scientist Eiríkur Bergmann opined in a conversation with RÚV that the chances of Katrín running are high. The fact that she has not denied the rumours definitively points to her interest in a presidential bid.

If Katrín were to run, it would seriously impact the current government’s future. Minister of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Svandís Svavarsdóttir returned to office on April 3 following her sickness leave. Some speculate Svandís to be a possible successor to Katrín if the prime minister were to make a move on Bessastaðir.

 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Comedian And Former Reykjavík Mayor Jón Gnarr Announces Presidential Bid

Comedian And Former Reykjavík Mayor Jón Gnarr Announces Presidential Bid

by

News
Composer Anna Þorvaldsdóttir Wins Chanel Next Prize

Composer Anna Þorvaldsdóttir Wins Chanel Next Prize

by

News
Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir To Announce Presidential Bid

Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir To Announce Presidential Bid

by

News
Strætó Received 3,493 Complaints In 2023, Or An Average Of Ten Per Day

Strætó Received 3,493 Complaints In 2023, Or An Average Of Ten Per Day

by

News
Police Search For Two Men Following Cash Truck Heist

Police Search For Two Men Following Cash Truck Heist

by

News
People Accidentally Entering Presidential Race

People Accidentally Entering Presidential Race

by

Show Me More!