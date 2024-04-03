From Iceland — Composer Anna Þorvaldsdóttir Wins Chanel Next Prize

Icelandic composer Anna Þorvaldsdóttir has been selected as one of the 10 winners of the CHANEL Next Prize, announced last week by the CHANEL Culture Fund. The prize is awarded to 10 international contemporary artists who are redefining their chosen discipline. The 2024 winners originate from six countries across four continents working in visual art, film, dance, performance, digital art, video game design, and opera.

Recipients of the prize are awarded 100.000 EUR, as well as the opportunity to access a two-year mentorship and networking programme.

As reported by Chanel, Anna is lauded for being one of the most distinctive composers in the world of contemporary classical music. Recognised for her music’s unconventional textures and nuances, Anna’s music is widely performed throughout leading international orchestras.

The winners were chosen by a panel of judges including Tilda Swinton, Cao Fei, Hans Ulrich Obrist, and Legacy Russell.