From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Stockfish, SMÁTÍÐNI & So Much More

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

It’s a good time to be in Reykjavík this weekend! Yes, the spring weather gods might not be cooperating, but at least our culture is thriving. This weekend, we’ve got a film festival (which is completely free!), gigs, art exhibitions and more! For more event listings, check out events.grapevine.is.

Stockfish Film & Industry Festival

April 4 – 14 — Bíó Paradís & Nordic House — Free admission

Founded in 2015 as a continuation of the defunct Reykjavík Film Festival (not to be confused with the Reykjavík International Film Festival), Stockfish aims to create a platform for collaboration between international and domestic film communities. In celebration of their tenth anniversary this year, the Stockfish Film & Industry Festival is waiving its admission fees. Lucky you! The festival’s opening screening is Eternal by Ulaa Salim, a Danish/Icelandic production. Be sure to check out all the magic Stockfish offers at stockfishfestival.is JB

SMÁTÍÐNI

April 5 — 18:30-22:00 — Smekkleysa — 2.500 ISK or PWYW

The organisers of the Hátíðni music festival will be hosting a series of fundraising events leading up to the big event in July. The first SMÁTÍÐNI (“a little” Hátíðni) in the series will take place at Smekkleysa this Friday. With delicious vegan treats and a killer lineup including KUSK & Óviti, krassofff, óðal hjarn, Woolly Kind and more, it’s sure to be a can’t-miss pre-party. Be sure to check out this intimate SMÁTÍÐNI shindig. IZ



Reykjavík Deathfest 2024: Spring Slaughter

April 5 – 6 — Gaukurinn — 10.000 ISK

While all the flowers are blooming and the birds and bees are doing their buzzing, you gotta hand it to Reykjavík Deathfest for bringing some doom and gloom back to town. The music scene’s memento mori promoters come at us this month with a two-day blowout of absolute metal brutality, sure to make your neck snap from headbanging. With international bands including Cytotoxin, Cumbeast, Wounded not Dead, and Duskwalker, playing alongside local demons Devine Defilement, Offors, Holdris and more, you should rush to this festival like a lamb to the slaughter. RX

Guðmundur Thoroddsen – Drifts

Opens April 6 — Þula — Free

Movement is the one true constant of the entirety of the universe and everything in it. With that grandiose and wide-reaching statement, Guðmundur Thoroddsen’s exhibition of new oil slick works does directly revolve around the specific movement of “skriður”, which can equally translate to landslide, avalanche, drift, flow, and crawl. While the word gets used the most for landslides, here the concept is applied to all the terms within and how that movement works within the creation of art. RX

Á Inniskónum: Magnús Jóhann Curated Series

April 7 – 30 — Hannesarholt — 4.900-5.900 ISK

Bust out your fancy slippers and prepare to get cosy, folks. Throughout the month of April, acclaimed and beloved piano impresario Magnús Jóhann will be curating the Á Inniskónum (“in slippers”) concert series! Hosted in the gorgeous historic Hannesarholt house, the series of five shows will feature such local favourites as ADHD, Ingibjörg Turchi, Flóni, and, of course, Magnús himself. We assume, based on the series name, that you are to kick your shoes off on entry and slip into something a bit more comfortable. Wear clean socks, please. RX

NU24 CHAOS

Opens April 9 — The Nordic House

A cross-Nordic venture, NU24 CHAOS is an exhibition featuring works from over 15 photography students. Since 2016, Finnish, Norwegian, Icelandic and Swedish vocational education schools have teamed up to produce annual photo exhibitions. The project gives both students and schools the opportunity to showcase their work, all while developing a Nordic network of professional colleagues. JB