From Iceland — Contaminated Muesli Recalled

A popular brand of muesli sold under the brand name MUNA is being recalled after it was found to contain high levels of ochratoxin A, specifically in the raisins in the cereal mixture. The affected product is MUNA spelt muesli with cranberries marked as lot number BN52441 with an expiry date of January 1, 2025. The products were sold at Nettó, Melabúðin, Kjörbúðin, Krambúðin, Iceland, Fjarðarkaup and Hlíðarkaup.

Those who bought the contaminated product are advised to either dispose of it or return it to the point of purchase for a refund.

A common agricultural mycotoxins, ochratoxin A is produced by Aspergillus and Penicillium species of fungi. It typically contaminates pork products and cereals, as well as wine grapes and dried grapes — the latter is the culprit in the MUNA muesli recall.