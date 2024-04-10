From Iceland — Over 1,300 Children On Preschool Waiting Lists

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavik Grapevine

There are now 1,327 children waiting for a place in preschools in Reykjavík. It can be expected that over 500 children will not get a preschool place this autumn, reports mbl.is.

This is stated by Marta Guðjónsdóttir, a city councillor for the Independence Party, who submitted a query at a meeting of the School and Leisure Committee.

“The situation is no better than it was last year and is not improving, even though the electoral term is half over. It was promised that all children from 12 months of age would get a place in preschools. So it is going very difficult and slow to fulfill that promise when we have this long waiting list every single year,” says Marta.

The waiting list for Reykjavík preschools is growing every year, as most preschools continue to be understaffed.