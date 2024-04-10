From Iceland — Over 1,300 Children On Preschool Waiting Lists

Over 1,300 Children On Preschool Waiting Lists

Published April 10, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick/The Reykjavik Grapevine

There are now 1,327 children waiting for a place in preschools in Reykjavík. It can be expected that over 500 children will not get a preschool place this autumn, reports mbl.is.

This is stated by Marta Guðjónsdóttir, a city councillor for the Independence Party, who submitted a query at a meeting of the School and Leisure Committee.

“The situation is no better than it was last year and is not improving, even though the electoral term is half over. It was promised that all children from 12 months of age would get a place in preschools. So it is going very difficult and slow to fulfill that promise when we have this long waiting list every single year,” says Marta.

The waiting list for Reykjavík preschools is growing every year, as most preschools continue to be understaffed.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Thousands Sign Petition Against Bjarni Benediktsson As Prime Minister

Thousands Sign Petition Against Bjarni Benediktsson As Prime Minister

by

News
Three Protesters Arrested At Bessastaðir

Three Protesters Arrested At Bessastaðir

by

News
Katrín Jakobsdóttir’s Presidential Bid Off To Strong Start

Katrín Jakobsdóttir’s Presidential Bid Off To Strong Start

by

News
UPDATED: Bjarni Ben Becomes Prime Minister

UPDATED: Bjarni Ben Becomes Prime Minister

by and

News
Contaminated Muesli Recalled

Contaminated Muesli Recalled

by

News
Katrín Jakobsdóttir Running For President, Resigning As Prime Minister

Katrín Jakobsdóttir Running For President, Resigning As Prime Minister

by

Show Me More!