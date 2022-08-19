From Iceland — RVK Newscast 208: Lava Flow Reducing And Big Drug Bust

Photo by Art Bicnick

Welcome back to RVK Newscast! In this episode editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson visits the island of Geldinganes to bring you all the latest Icelandic news, including information about the new eruption. Read on for info and links!

Location: Geldinganes

Flow from the new eruption has reduced significantly, and scientists are warning that it may soon stop entirely. Read our latest volcano reporting here.

Iceland Airwaves have announced more of their lineup. The festival will take place in November this year and artists such as Laufey (who recently appeared on our podcast, The Icelandic Roundup!), Sóley and Metronomy will perform. Read more here.

Four people are in custody after police seized nearly 100 kilograms of cocaine, making it the largest such case in Icelandic history, according to police reports. Read more here.

Three Italians have been fined for driving off-road north of the Vatnajökull glacier earlier this week. Read more here.

