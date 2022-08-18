From Iceland — Italian Tourists Face Fines For Off-Road Driving

Italian Tourists Face Fines For Off-Road Driving

Published August 18, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Lögreglan á Hvolsvelli

A group of Italian drivers faces heavy fines for repeated off-road driving in at least three places in the sand wastelands north of Vatnajökull, reports Fréttablaðið.

To celebrate reaching 200 RVK Newscast episodes on Youtube, as well as the new eruption at Meradalir, we’re having a volcano themed giveaway! Follow our Instagram page for more info. And if you order any of our themed boxes before 25th, we’re adding a complimentary piece of lava from the new eruption to every order!

The Húsavík police caught the men in the tourism service Fjallaðyrð in Möðrudal at the beginning of the week.

According to the police, the environmental damage caused by the tourists in question is among the worst the locals have witnessed.

The tires on one of the men’s cars indicated that they had left deep tracks. The men pleaded guilty on the spot.

Hreiðar Hreiðarsson, head guard of the police in Húsavík, says that the Italians will be forced to pay heavy fines for the caused damage, ISK 250,000 for each case.

Hreiðar believes that tourists coming to Iceland should be better informed that off-road driving here is strictly prohibited.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Instagram Giveaway: Celebrate Our 200th Newscast With A Lava Box Competition

Instagram Giveaway: Celebrate Our 200th Newscast With A Lava Box Competition

by

News
Counter Anti-Queer Extremism By Fighting Hate Crimes, Listening To Affected Individuals

Counter Anti-Queer Extremism By Fighting Hate Crimes, Listening To Affected Individuals

by

News
Daily Volcano Briefing: Eruption Trails Reopen, Hiking With Dogs

Daily Volcano Briefing: Eruption Trails Reopen, Hiking With Dogs

by

News
Four People Sentenced In Largest Cocaine Case In Icelandic History

Four People Sentenced In Largest Cocaine Case In Icelandic History

by

News
RVK Newscast 207: Volcano Visitors Walking On The Lava Once Again

RVK Newscast 207: Volcano Visitors Walking On The Lava Once Again

by

News
Traces Of Spider Found In Wine

Traces Of Spider Found In Wine

by

Show Me More!