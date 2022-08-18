From Iceland — Italian Tourists Face Fines For Off-Road Driving

Photo by Lögreglan á Hvolsvelli

A group of Italian drivers faces heavy fines for repeated off-road driving in at least three places in the sand wastelands north of Vatnajökull, reports Fréttablaðið.

To celebrate reaching 200 RVK Newscast episodes on Youtube, as well as the new eruption at Meradalir, we’re having a volcano themed giveaway! Follow our Instagram page for more info. And if you order any of our themed boxes before 25th, we’re adding a complimentary piece of lava from the new eruption to every order!

The Húsavík police caught the men in the tourism service Fjallaðyrð in Möðrudal at the beginning of the week.

According to the police, the environmental damage caused by the tourists in question is among the worst the locals have witnessed.

The tires on one of the men’s cars indicated that they had left deep tracks. The men pleaded guilty on the spot.

Hreiðar Hreiðarsson, head guard of the police in Húsavík, says that the Italians will be forced to pay heavy fines for the caused damage, ISK 250,000 for each case.

Hreiðar believes that tourists coming to Iceland should be better informed that off-road driving here is strictly prohibited.