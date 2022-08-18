From Iceland — Instagram Giveaway: Celebrate Our 200th Newscast With A Lava Box Competition

Instagram Giveaway: Celebrate Our 200th Newscast With A Lava Box Competition

Published August 18, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Emma Ledbetter

To celebrate reaching 200 RVK Newscast episodes over on our Youtube channel, as well as the new eruption at Meradalir, we’re having a volcano-themed Instagram giveaway!

The winner will receive our Volcano Box, which includes:

  • “Lava: A Brief History of Icelandic Volcanoes”
  • “On Fire: Iceland’s Youngest Volcano”
  • Volcano salt
  • Hraun dark chocolate lava bar
  • Best of Iceland 2022
  • A piece of fresh lava from the new volcano!

To enter, all you need to do is follow our Instagram account (@rvkgrapevine), like the post about the giveaway, and tag a friend in the comments. You can tag as many people as you want, and each tag counts as an additional entry!

In addition, every order of ANY of our special Grapevine boxes placed on or before Thursday 25th of August will receive a piece of lava from the new Meradalir eruption! Check out our shop and pick up a remarkable piece of geological history.

Terms and conditions: Worldwide competition. The giveaway will close on the 25th of August at 12 midday (GMT, Icelandic time). Winners will be announced on stories and contacted via Instagram messenger from our official account.

