From Iceland — ​​Iceland Airwaves Announces New Names

Photo by Art Bicnick

Iceland Airwaves, the world’s northerly new music showcase, returns to Reykjavík on November 3-5. Today, the festival has announced 20 new acts to join the lineup.

To celebrate reaching 200 RVK Newscast episodes on Youtube, as well as the new eruption at Meradalir, we’re having a volcano themed giveaway! Follow our Instagram page for more info. And if you order any of our themed boxes before 25th, we’re adding a complimentary piece of lava from the new eruption to every order!

Norway’s electronic music duo Röyksopp will be joining Iceland Airwaves with a DJ set, which will feature a release of their new album ‘Profound Mysteries.’ In addition, Laufey, Bsí, Sóley, Nation Of Language, Pale Moon will perform at the festival.

The first names on the lineup were announced in March. These included Amyl & the Sniffers, Arlo Parks, Arny Margret, Axel Flóvent, Crack Cloud, Daughters of Reykjavík, Eydís Evensen, FLOTT, gugusar, HAM, LÓN, Metronomy, superserious, and ZÖE.

Iceland Airwaves will now be a three-day festival, with festival passes available starting at 17,900 ISK. The tickets are available on sale here.

The complete list of Iceland Airwaves acts announced today:

To get better acquainted with the festival’s lineup, Iceland Airwaves recommends checking out their special Spotify playlist. Listen here.