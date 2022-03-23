From Iceland — Iceland Airwaves Returns To Reykjavík On November 3-5

Photo by Matthew Eisman

After the pandemic-related hiatus, Iceland Airwaves has just announced that the festival will return to Reykjavík on November 3-5. Iceland Airwaves will now be a three-day festival, with festival passes available starting at 17,900 ISK.

In addition to the festival date release, the first names on the lineup have also been announced. These include Amyl & the Sniffers, Arlo Parks, Arny Margret, Axel Flóvent, Crack Cloud, Daughters of Reykjavík, Eydís Evensen, FLOTT, gugusar, HAM, LÓN, Metronomy, superserious, and ZÖE.

Iceland Airwaves organizers claim that the festival’s transformation was inevitable. They do believe that the festival will be able to offer visitors more in less time. Those who purchased tickets last year, when Iceland Airways was still a four-day festival, are eligible for a refund.

The confirmed venues announced by Iceland Airwaves are Listasafnið, Gamla bíó, Iðnó, Fríkirkjan, Gaukurinn, and Húrra. More venues and artists will be announced later.