From Iceland — Four People Sentenced In Largest Cocaine Case In Icelandic History

Photo by Colin Davis/Unsplash

Four people are in custody after police seized nearly 100 kilograms of cocaine, making it the largest such case in Icelandic history, according to police reports.

The street value of this seizure is nearly 2 billion ISK, according to Vísir.

Three of the individuals involved were sentenced to four weeks of continued detention in Reykjavík District Court. A fourth person was also in custody but has been taken to prison for other matters, reports RÚV.

The cocaine was hidden in a timber shipment on its way into Iceland. It was first detected in the Netherlands and then confiscated in Iceland.

Before this, the largest amount of cocaine seized in Iceland was 16 kilograms in 2020.