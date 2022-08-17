From Iceland — RVK Newscast 207: Volcano Visitors Walking On The Lava Once Again

Photo by Art Bicnick

Welcome back to RVK Newscast! Editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson brings you all the latest Icelandic news, including an update and special drone footage from the new volcano in Meradalir! Read on for more info and links.

A photographer with a drone recorded two hikers walking across fresh lava from the eruption at Meradalir. This comes amid reports of multiple visitors defying safety advice and traversing the barely-cool lava. Authorities have warned that it is nearly impossible for search and rescue workers to reach people if they get stuck on the lava because it is very sharp. Read more here.

It is predicted that lava will begin to flow out of Meradalir, possibly reaching the road ‘Suðurstrandarvegur’. At the same time, scientists have reported that lava flow has reduced significantly, from an average of 11 cubic metres per second, down to 3-4. Read all of our volcano coverage here.

