From Iceland — Traces Of Spider Found In Wine

The 2021 vintage Sancerre white wine from Domaine Franck Millet has been recalled after a spider was found in a bottle of the wine, reports Vísir.
Coca Cola Europacific Partners, which imports the wine, has decided to stop selling the wine and recall it, after consultation with the Reykjavík Health Authority.
According to a statement published on Vínbúðin’s website, only bottles with batch number L4021 are recalled.
The batch number can be found on the label on the back of the bottle. Consumers who have purchased the wine are asked not to consume it.
They are recommended to either discard of it or return it to a nearest Vínbúðin for a refund.
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!