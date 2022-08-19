From Iceland — Youngest Solo Pilot Lands In Reykjavík Today

Photo by Screenshot/Mack Rutherford

The youngest solo pilot to fly alone around the world lands at Reykjavík Airport at 15:30 today, reports Morgunblaðið.

However, he still has to complete the journey before he can fully own that title.

Mack Rutherford is the pilot and he is seventeen years old. He was sixteen when he started but celebrated his seventeenth birthday in Dubai.

Mack has lived in Belgium all his life, but he is of Belgian and British descent. His father is a pilot and Mack was determined to follow in his footsteps at the age of 11.

Previously, the youngest person to fly around the world was eighteen years old. Mack therefore needs to get all the way around before the end of June 2023 in order to break the record.