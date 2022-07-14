From Iceland — German Airline Condor To Offer Flights to Akureyri, Egilsstaðir In 2023

Photo by Florian Waßmann/Wikimedia Commons

The German airline Condor will begin offering flights to Akureyri and Egilsstaðir in the summer of 2023, reports Fréttablaðið. This will be the first time Condor has had flights to Iceland.

There will be flights every week from May to the end of October between Frankfurt and Akureyri Airport in the north and Egilsstaðir Airport in the east. Travelers from Frankfurt, Akureyri, and Egilsstaðir can book flights during the season on the Condor website.

“Iceland is one of the most popular destinations in the north,” says Ralf Teckentrup, CEO of Condor. “We look forward to inviting our customers to discover this diverse and beautiful destination. With connections to Akureyri and Egilsstaðir, we are responding to demand from numerous tourism service providers that offer trips in the north and east. ”

“It is very gratifying that the airline Condor has decided to choose Akureyri and Egilsstaðir as its first destinations in Iceland,” says Sigrún Björk Jakobsdóttir, managing director of Isavia Airports. “Condor’s decision is the result of the powerful promotional work of Austurbrú, Isavia Airports, Íslandsstofa and Markaðsstofa Norðurlands, where emphasis has been placed on the development of more entries into Iceland. The contribution of the Icelandic government to the project has also been important. All this work is beginning to bear fruit and we welcome Condor.”

Condor has been in operation for over 66 years. It flies more than nine million passengers a year from major airports in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria to about ninety destinations across Europe, the United States, and Africa.