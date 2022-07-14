From Iceland — Skeiðarárjökull Glacier Retreated By 400 Metres Last Year

Photo by TommyBee/Wikimedia Commons

Last year the glacier Skeiðarárjökull retreated the most of all Icelandic glaciers at 400 metres, reports RÚV.

The eastern side of the glacier saw the biggest changes with a glacial track breaking away from a slab of ice.

Breiðamerkurjökull retreated over 150 metres and other glaciers retreated as well. The rapid retreat of Iceland’s glaciers in the last 25 years is a clear sign of climate change.

Aside from a slight increase in 2015, glaciers have retreated continuously since 1995. The glaciers have lost a total of 250 square kilometres of ice since before the turn of the century. This amounts to 8% of their total volume.

