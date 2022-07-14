From Iceland — Skeiðarárjökull Glacier Retreated By 400 Metres Last Year

Published July 14, 2022

Last year the glacier Skeiðarárjökull retreated the most of all Icelandic glaciers at 400 metres, reports RÚV.

The eastern side of the glacier saw the biggest changes with a glacial track breaking away from a slab of ice.

Breiðamerkurjökull retreated over 150 metres and other glaciers retreated as well. The rapid retreat of Iceland’s glaciers in the last 25 years is a clear sign of climate change.

Aside from a slight increase in 2015, glaciers have retreated continuously since 1995. The glaciers have lost a total of 250 square kilometres of ice since before the turn of the century. This amounts to 8% of their total volume.

