From Iceland — RVK Newscast 196: Aviation Chaos And Electric Planes

July 13, 2022

Welcome back to RVK Newscast, where in this episode we are at Nauthólsvík Geothermal Beach in Reykjavík, close to the city airport, to talk about all the latest in Icelandic aviation news. Read on for more info and links!

176,000 foreign passengers departed from Kevlavík Airport last month, a major increase on the last two years. Since the beginning of the year, 636,000 foreign passengers have departed Iceland, a stark increase of the only 75,000 foreign passenger departures recorded for this time last year. However, this is still well below the one million foreign passenger departures recorded at this time in 2018.

Icelandair has announced that it has sent extra baggage handlers to assist at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, amidst a global crisis in the aviation industry due to staff shortages. A spokesperson for the airline said that staff, including pilots, had been pitching in to help load luggage onto planes of their own accord.

Air Greenland has been forced to cancel bookings on flights to the west coast of the country for the remainder of July. This is due to persistent poor weather conditions that have made landing extremely difficult or even impossible. Flights to the east coast will continue as planned.

Iceland’s first electric plane took its maiden voyage over Hella last Friday (8th of July). The two seater plane is to be used to train staff and showcase the future of electric air travel.

