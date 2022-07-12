From Iceland — 176,000 Foreign Passenger Departures In June

176,000 Foreign Passenger Departures In June

Published July 12, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Jeff Hitchcock/Wikimedia Commons

Ranking as the fifth most popular June, 176,000 foreign passengers departed from Kevlavík Airport last month, a major increase from the last two years, reports RÚV.

We are having a summer sale on all our Icelandic soaps, scrubs, face masks, perfumes and more! These are all high-quality products made by Icelandic producers we trust. If you like the great work we do here, consider supporting us by joining the High Five Club for exclusive perks!

In June 2018, foreign passenger departures peaked at 234,000. Icelanders have also traveled, racking up 66,000 departures in June, 5,000 behind their peak in June 2018 of 71,000.

Since the beginning of the year, 636,000 foreign passengers have departed Iceland. This is a stark increase of the only 75,000 foreign passenger departures recorded for this time last year. However, this is still well below the one million foreign passenger departures recorded at this time in 2018.

The increase in tourism has been large, but still not up to par with pre-pandemic levels. Airports are also struggling to keep up with the large increases, having to cancel thousands of flights.

About 53,000 foreign tourists in June were from the United States, making up 30% of the total. Americans have historically been the largest group to come in June. Germans came in second with 21,000 tourists, 12% of the total.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
The Icelandic Roundup: A Question Of Sports

The Icelandic Roundup: A Question Of Sports

by

News
Grímsey By Train

Grímsey By Train

by

News
No Experts Consulted In Icelandic Swimming Association Decision

No Experts Consulted In Icelandic Swimming Association Decision

by

News
Icelandic Sheep Carry Scrapie Resistance Genes

Icelandic Sheep Carry Scrapie Resistance Genes

by

News
Women Earn About 86% Of Men’s Wages, Report Finds

Women Earn About 86% Of Men’s Wages, Report Finds

by

News
Potential To Use Icelandic Wind As Resource

Potential To Use Icelandic Wind As Resource

by

Show Me More!