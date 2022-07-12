From Iceland — 176,000 Foreign Passenger Departures In June

Photo by Jeff Hitchcock/Wikimedia Commons

Ranking as the fifth most popular June, 176,000 foreign passengers departed from Kevlavík Airport last month, a major increase from the last two years, reports RÚV.

In June 2018, foreign passenger departures peaked at 234,000. Icelanders have also traveled, racking up 66,000 departures in June, 5,000 behind their peak in June 2018 of 71,000.

Since the beginning of the year, 636,000 foreign passengers have departed Iceland. This is a stark increase of the only 75,000 foreign passenger departures recorded for this time last year. However, this is still well below the one million foreign passenger departures recorded at this time in 2018.

The increase in tourism has been large, but still not up to par with pre-pandemic levels. Airports are also struggling to keep up with the large increases, having to cancel thousands of flights.

About 53,000 foreign tourists in June were from the United States, making up 30% of the total. Americans have historically been the largest group to come in June. Germans came in second with 21,000 tourists, 12% of the total.