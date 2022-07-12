From Iceland — Women Earn About 86% Of Men's Wages, Report Finds

Women Earn About 86% Of Men’s Wages, Report Finds

Published July 12, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Vísir

Women who work full time make about 86% of men’s total wages, reports the Wage Statistics Committee.

We are having a summer sale on all our Icelandic soaps, scrubs, face masks, perfumes and more! These are all high-quality products made by Icelandic producers we trust. If you like the great work we do here, consider supporting us by joining the High Five Club for exclusive perks!

In most cases, women’s wages have risen more than men’s. This is because the government has been raising the minimum wage and women are more likely to have low wages.

The gender pay gap is lowest in the city of Reykjavík.

“We have 85% of men’s wages there, but it is considerably lower in the city of Reykjavík, where women are 5% lower than men. They have 95% of the total salary of men, at the city of Reykjavík,” says Guðbjörg Andrea Jónsdóttir, chair of the Wages Statistics Committee.

Basic hourly wages have risen considerably during the wage agreement period, or by almost 23%. The increase is greatest in the city of Reykjavík, where it is closer to 30%.

Those who work full time made an average of 823,000 ISK per month in 2021.

“It varies considerably depending on which employers are involved. It is lower in the municipalities, around 680,000 and highest in the state as employers, 903,000 on average per month,” says Guðbjörg.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
The Icelandic Roundup: A Question Of Sports

The Icelandic Roundup: A Question Of Sports

by

News
Grímsey By Train

Grímsey By Train

by

News
No Experts Consulted In Icelandic Swimming Association Decision

No Experts Consulted In Icelandic Swimming Association Decision

by

News
Icelandic Sheep Carry Scrapie Resistance Genes

Icelandic Sheep Carry Scrapie Resistance Genes

by

News
176,000 Foreign Passenger Departures In June

176,000 Foreign Passenger Departures In June

by

News
Potential To Use Icelandic Wind As Resource

Potential To Use Icelandic Wind As Resource

by

Show Me More!