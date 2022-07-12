From Iceland — Potential To Use Icelandic Wind As Resource

Photo by Carlos Valenzuela/Wikimedia Commons

With the cost per megawatt of wind energy falling 56% in one decade, it may be time for Iceland to turn to wind energy as another green energy source, reports Frettablaðið.

Despite Iceland’s perfect candidacy for wind energy, Icelanders are divided on the topic. Icelanders are wary about potential threats, such as visual pollution, icing, and the death of birds. However, the federation of energy and utility companies, Samorka, states this damage is reversible as wind turbines can be taken down.

According to a survey conducted by the Meteorological Office, Iceland is highly suitable for creating wind energy. However, the wind turbines that could produce the most energy are up to 200m tall, which is not visually ideal. There is possibility to build wind farms at sea, but at a greater cost.

“According to basic research, conditions in Iceland seem particularly favorable and yield a high utilisation rate,” says director of affairs at Samorka, Finnur Beck. “If the goal is to continue to produce electricity in the most efficient way for the Icelandic public and companies, it is not possible to ignore wind energy utilisation.”

Energy companies across the country have a history of collaborating with municipalities and landowners on energy development projects and Finnur suggests continuing this trend provides a huge opportunity for potential wind energy.

Dalabyggð has become one of the first cities to include wind energy in their future. The Planning Agency has already approved the municipality’s masterplan to build two wind power plants. The plan is now awaiting approval from Alþingi.