From Iceland — Technology Literacy Classes For The Elderly

Technology literacy classes began in Húsavík and the surrounding area in the spring for students 60 and over, reports RÚV.

The courses are a part of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour’s initiative to promote technology literacy for older age groups. The courses are taught by Þingey Knowledge Network and Eyjafjörður Language Education Centre and teach people how to use smart devices and online services.

“These are individuals who didn’t necessarily grow up with this technology, but have to learn certain things, there are so many services that are online,” says course instructor, Snæbjörn Sigurðarson. “You have to use the electronic ID card if you want to go shopping, go on flights, and travel.”

People are safer and more able to participate in society after the course. They also developed confidence in their technology abilities.

“The main benefit is that people are more comfortable using their devices, they understand better what it’s all about and can participate more in society with everyone else who perhaps grew up with this technology and take it for granted,” says Snæbjörn.

Graduates of the course agree they have become more confident with technology through the course.

“You just become more confident with what you know, and then it’s just a matter of naturally continuing to try, test, and not be afraid,” says student Sólveig Jónsdóttir.

The students are also able to do things online that they were unable to do before.

“I was so scared the first time I got a computer that I hardly dared to turn it on,” says student Ásdís Kjartansdóttir. “For example, I had never gone online to shop for clothes and things like that, it was a whole new reality for me to go online and look at those sites, I really enjoyed it.”