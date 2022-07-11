From Iceland — Plans To Build Electric Fuel Stations For Ships

Photo by Christine Zenino/Wikimedia Commons

Faxaports is currently working on a plan with foreign companies to build an electric fuel station at Grundartangi for ships to use while sailing, reports RÚV.

“There will be a major milestone next month when the largest land station will be put into operation at Sundabakki,” says Acting Port Director of Faxaports, Gunnar Tryggvason. “It will be for the largest cargo ship in the country, an Eimskip cargo ship.”

A station in the old harbour at Faxagarður for smaller cruise ships will likely start operation next summer.

“We are looking at stations for the very largest ships, but that is an investment approaching a billion and means relatively large construction projects,” says Gunnar.

More projects and initiatives are expected to come in the future, including changing tariffs so more environmentally friendly ships pay less than other ships.