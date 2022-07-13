From Iceland — Reykjavik Grapevine's 20th 'Ask Me Anything' Online Now!


Reykjavik Grapevine’s 20th ‘Ask Me Anything’ Online Now!

Published July 13, 2022

@rvkgrapevine
Art Bicnick

Josie Anne Gaitens (Editor-In-Chief) Andie Sophia Fontaine (News Editor) were joined by Youtube and High Five Club members on Friday for the 20th Grapevine AMA.

You asked, and we answered! This month we covered inflation, trans athletes, the weather, and a whole lot of other great stuff.

As always, we had a blast hanging out and can’t wait to do it again next month. Want to join us next time? You can join our High Five Club (Secret Handshake or Elbow High Five) or the Connoisseur level of our Youtube membership to get a zoom invite and ask your questions in person!

