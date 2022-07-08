From Iceland — RVK Newscast 195: Ancient Artefacts And Weather Warnings


RVK Newscast 195: Ancient Artefacts And Weather Warnings

Published July 8, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Welcome back to RVK Newscast! In this episode Josie Anne checks out The National Museum of Iceland to see a very special pair of mittens that have just been dated from the time of settlement.

Yellow weather warnings for high winds have been issued across the majority of the country until Thursday (7th of July) evening, with drivers urged to travel with caution.

The new Reykjavík Grapevine print issue is out! Subscribe to it in our shop or join our High Five Club to get it in your inbox. If you like the great work we do here, consider joining the High Five Club to support us!

A pair of mittens in the care of The National Museum of Iceland have been confirmed as being around 1,000 years old. The mittens, which are in extremely good condition, were dug up in the 1960s in Heynes, near Akranes in South West Iceland. Although archeologists at the time suspected they were from the age of settlement, it was not possible to confirm this until recently with modern dating techniques. The mittens would have belonged to child, possibly one who came over on one of the early viking boats.

Covid numbers are on the rise again in Iceland, with 44 individuals currently hospitalised with the condition. The Deputy Chief Epidemiologist, Kamilla Sigríður Jósefsdóttir, has announced that the majority of patients in intensive care are either elderly or unvaccinated.

A survey has revealed that 31% of Icelanders believe in elves. More women said they believed in elves than men, and older people as well as those from the countryside were also more likely to consider elves real.

Many thanks to the staff at The National Museum of Iceland for their expertise and warm welcome!

The Newscast is made possible with the help of our friends at Einstök Beer.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
A Man Threatened Bloodshed On The Bus

A Man Threatened Bloodshed On The Bus

by

News
Police Release 2018-2020 Crime Statistics

Police Release 2018-2020 Crime Statistics

by

News
Mittens Dated As 1100 Years Old

Mittens Dated As 1100 Years Old

by

News
Majority Of Icelanders In Favor Of Natural Area Fee For Tourists, But Not Icelanders

Majority Of Icelanders In Favor Of Natural Area Fee For Tourists, But Not Icelanders

by

News
Total Of Six People Have Been Infected With Monkeypox In Iceland

Total Of Six People Have Been Infected With Monkeypox In Iceland

by

News
Strætó Brings Back Night Bus From City Centre

Strætó Brings Back Night Bus From City Centre

by

Show Me More!