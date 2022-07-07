From Iceland — High Winds Expected Around Iceland Today

Published July 7, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Icelandic Meteorological Office

The Icelandic Meteorological Office has issued yellow weather alerts for most of the country through the end of today, warning of strong winds and considerable rainfall that could lead to rockfall and landslides.

Faxaflói bay is expected to have strong southwesterly winds reaching as high as 25-30 m/s. The northeast, northwest, and southeast parts of the country are also expected to have strong winds, and there is a potential for sand storms in the southeast, according to the alert. Wind speeds could reach 30-40 m/s in the central highlands and will be especially hazardous around mountains.

Travelers are encouraged to exercise caution and plan accordingly based on weather reports. Large vehicles are vulnerable to rollover crashes in high winds.

