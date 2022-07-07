From Iceland — Strætó Brings Back Night Bus From City Centre

Photo by Hörður Sveinsson

Starting this weekend and running every weekend through the rest of the summer, capital region residents can take night buses home from the nightlife of central Reykjavík, reports RÚV.

Strætó CEO Jóhannes S. Rúnarsson says the company is answering the call for better and more diverse services.

There will be seven night bus routes out of the city centre outside normal timetabled hours. They will run to Hafnarfjörður, Kópavogur, Breiðholt, Úlfarsárdalur, Norðlingaholt, Mosfellsbær, and Seltjarnarnes. Night bus services will only be offered from Reykjavík city centre at the end of Friday and Saturday nights out.

Strætó has been in a financially precarious position, Jóhannes says. The company announced service cuts this spring, in response to mounting losses.

Jóhannes says that night-time services will not add significantly to the financial troubles and that Strætó’s next big project is to try to improve its financial performance.

The night bus services will run on a trial basis into September, at which point Jóhannes says their future will be decided based on passenger numbers and passenger satisfaction surveys.

The fare for an adult will be 490 krónur, if they pay with Klapp or any other Strætó payment method. Passengers wishing to pay with cash or debit/credit card will pay 1,000 krónur for their ride.