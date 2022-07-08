From Iceland — Total Of Six People Have Been Infected With Monkeypox In Iceland

Total Of Six People Have Been Infected With Monkeypox In Iceland

Published July 8, 2022

Two new people have been diagnosed with monkeypox this week, bringing Iceland’s running total to six confirmed positive cases.

All six individuals are middle-aged men, and all but two of them have travelled abroad recently, according to the Directorate of Health. None of the men are seriously ill and no one has been hospitalised.

Over 7,000 cases of monkeypox have now been diagnosed worldwide since the beginning of May, according to Our World In Data. Most of the cases appear to transmitted through sexual intercourse, according to the Directorate of Health.

As reported, vaccines against monkeypox have yet to arrive in Iceland but are expected within coming weeks. There is no estimate for when antiviral drugs might arrive.

