From Iceland — Majority Of Icelanders In Favor Of Natural Area Fee For Tourists, But Not Icelanders

Majority Of Icelanders In Favor Of Natural Area Fee For Tourists, But Not Icelanders

Published July 8, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Wikimedia Commons

The majority of Icelanders want foreign tourists to be charged for access to Icelandic natural areas. At the same time, the majority is opposed to Icelanders being forced to pay for such access, according to a survey by Fréttablaðið.

The new Reykjavík Grapevine print issue is out! Subscribe to it in our shop or join our High Five Club to get it in your inbox. If you like the great work we do here, consider joining the High Five Club to support us!

According to the results, more than half of the respondents don’t think Icelanders should pay for access to popular destinations, but only twelve percent disagree with comparable fees for foreign tourists.

There was little variation in attitudes between men and women, nor were the attitude different between residents of the capital area and the countryside. In addition, people’s incomes did not change much about their attitude to charging, although slightly more people with higher incomes agree with charging a fee compared to those with lower incomes. Tariff support is lowest in the youngest age group, both in terms of foreign tourists and Icelanders, but increases steadily with increasing age.

This was an online survey conducted from June 22 to July 4. 2,000 individuals aged 18 and over were surveyed, of which 50.8% responded.

Minister of Tourism Lilja Alfreðsdóttir says fees in the industry are being examined. She plans to start generating income from tourists in 2024.

“Work will be done on changes to the arrangement of the overnight stay fee in collaboration with the industry and the municipalities, with the aim that the municipalities will benefit from the fee,” Lilja says.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
A Man Threatened Bloodshed On The Bus

A Man Threatened Bloodshed On The Bus

by

News
RVK Newscast 195: Ancient Artefacts And Weather Warnings

RVK Newscast 195: Ancient Artefacts And Weather Warnings

by

News
Police Release 2018-2020 Crime Statistics

Police Release 2018-2020 Crime Statistics

by

News
Mittens Dated As 1100 Years Old

Mittens Dated As 1100 Years Old

by

News
Total Of Six People Have Been Infected With Monkeypox In Iceland

Total Of Six People Have Been Infected With Monkeypox In Iceland

by

News
Strætó Brings Back Night Bus From City Centre

Strætó Brings Back Night Bus From City Centre

by

Show Me More!