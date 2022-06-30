From Iceland — Fourth Monkeypox Case Diagnosed In Iceland

Photo by Cynthia S. Goldsmith and Russell Regnery, CDC/Wikimedia Commons

A middle-aged man is the fourth person to be diagnosed with monkeypox in Iceland, according to the Directorate of Health.

Summer Sale on T-Shirts in the Grapevine shop! We only have a chance to wear a T-shirt outdoors for about 2 months of the year here in Iceland. To celebrate, we will offer a 20% discount on all our T-shirts! All shapes and sizes with all kinds of Iceland-themed motifs. Take a look!

Unlike the three men previously diagnosed with monkeypox, he does not have a recent history of travel, meaning he likely contracted the disease from an unknown carrier. He is currently in good health and is isolating at home.

Vaccines against monkeypox have not yet arrived in Iceland, though news from the European Union suggests a shipment should arrive within a few weeks, according to the Directorate of Health.

There have been 4,780 cases diagnosed worldwide since monkeypox started spreading in non-endemic countries at the beginning of May, according to Our World in Data. The United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain have the highest case counts, all with over 800 individuals confirmed positive.

Officials say monkeypox is difficult to transmit, and widespread outbreaks like those seen with COVID-19 are unlikely. Thus, the best way to prevent the disease is to avoid prolonged physical contact, especially with strangers.