From Iceland — Fourth Monkeypox Case Diagnosed In Iceland

Fourth Monkeypox Case Diagnosed In Iceland

Published June 30, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Cynthia S. Goldsmith and Russell Regnery, CDC/Wikimedia Commons

A middle-aged man is the fourth person to be diagnosed with monkeypox in Iceland, according to the Directorate of Health.

Unlike the three men previously diagnosed with monkeypox, he does not have a recent history of travel, meaning he likely contracted the disease from an unknown carrier. He is currently in good health and is isolating at home.

Vaccines against monkeypox have not yet arrived in Iceland, though news from the European Union suggests a shipment should arrive within a few weeks, according to the Directorate of Health.

There have been 4,780 cases diagnosed worldwide since monkeypox started spreading in non-endemic countries at the beginning of May, according to Our World in Data. The United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain have the highest case counts, all with over 800 individuals confirmed positive.

Officials say monkeypox is difficult to transmit, and widespread outbreaks like those seen with COVID-19 are unlikely. Thus, the best way to prevent the disease is to avoid prolonged physical contact, especially with strangers.

News
Arnar Grant Rejects Extortion Allegations

by

Negotiations With Vítalía Lazareva And Three Prominent Businessmen Included Silence Agreement

by

8.8% Inflation Hits Iceland

by

Study Determines Vaccines Prevented 20 Million COVID-19 Deaths Worldwide

by

Managers Appeal To The Conscience Of Weary Nurses

by

Safety Audit At Reykjalundur Following Recent Shootings

by

