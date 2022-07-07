From Iceland — Center To Host Ukrainian-Icelandic Friendship Day Next Week

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

The Center for Helping Ukrainians is hosting a Ukrainian-Icelandic Friendship Day at 18:00 on July 13 to thank Icelanders for their hospitality in welcoming refugees.

The center is hosting the celebration before many people leave for the summer holiday. The program features a barbecue, trampoline for children, coffee, and performances of traditional Ukrainian songs.

Attendees can also take home clothes, kitchen goods, and other items for free.

Those planning to attend should register online, according to the Facebook event posting. The event will take place at Blikabraut 2 in Reykjanesbær.