From Iceland — RVK Newscast 194: The National Icelandic Horse Competition (Landsmót)

Photo by Art Bicnick

Welcome to Landsmót! The National Icelandic Horse Competition is currently under way in Hella, South Iceland, and for this RVK Newscast, culture editor Josie Anne Gaitens and journalist Asha Edmondson have come to check it out.

Interested in attending Landsmót? Find all the information you need on their website, landsmot.is.

A fire was reported to have broken out at an aluminium smelter plant in the early hours of Tuesday (5th of July) morning. The director of Elkem, which is located in West Iceland, announced that the blaze resulted in no injuries, but that three of the furnaces will need to be turned off for a week while repairs are made.

Iceland has earned its second Michelin star! Ox, an 11-seat restaurant on Laugavegur, earned the award, while Dill, Iceland’s first Michelin star holder, maintained it.

And finally, a pool in Reykjavík is to trial extended opening hours. The public pool will be open till midnight every Thursday from August through December this year. The pool will also offer free swimming for children aged 6-16 for the month of August.

The Newscast is made possible with the help of our friends at Einstök Beer.