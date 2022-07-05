From Iceland — ÓX Earns, Dill Maintains Michelin Star

ÓX Earns, Dill Maintains Michelin Star

Published July 5, 2022

The restaurant ÓX on Laugavegur received a Michelin star yesterday at an awards ceremony for Nordic countries in Stavanger, Norway. Dill, also located on Laugavegur, maintained the Michelin star it received two years ago, reports Vísir.

Chef Rúnar Pierre Heriveaux and Þráinn Freyr Vigfússon, founder and one of the owners of ÓX, accepted the award on behalf of the restaurant at the ceremony. Gunnar Karl Gíslason, founder and one of the owners of Dill, was also present at the ceremony.

Þráinn Freyr said at the ceremony that he is proud to follow in the footsteps of Gunnar Karl.

Dill also received a green star, which recognises restaurants that excel in sustainable cuisine.

ÓX and Dill were also recognized by The Reykjavík Grapevine in the Best of Reykjavík Awards in the dining category this year. ÓX won for best tasting menu, and Dill won for best place for a fancy meal.

