From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2022: Best Tasting Menu

They say that adversity breeds creativity; that adage has certainly held true for Reykjavík restaurants. When we first started to put together the Best of Reykjavík issue it was slim pickings, but over the years, decision making has increasingly become a less-straightforward affair. This has really been one of our most challenging dining editions to put together, as we were spoilt for choice both in terms of quality as well as consistency. Restaurants old and new have a post-pandemic energy about them, and we’re delighted to once again grace their tables. We’ve chomped, chewed and gulped our way around this fine city, all in the name of bringing the very best that Reykjavík has to offer you, dear gourmands.

Best Tasting Menu Óx Reykjavík Inside Sumac, Laugavegur 28 There is a sense of theatre at Óx, Iceland’s only chef’s table experience. Everything unfolds against a backdrop of chef Þráinn’s grandfather’s restored kitchenette. Old and new commingle gently here, exploding in bursts of brilliance, be it the deft handling of pristine produce. For non-drinkers, there is a sophisticated juice pairing alongside their wine offering, with house-made kombuchas. Midway through the 16 course extravaganza, you’ll find yourself engaged in banter with guests from across the world, all here creating gastronomic memories together. Runner-Up: Dill Laugavegur 59 You’d be hard-pressed to find a better tasting experience in Iceland than Dill. Can fine dining and sustainability really co-exist? Chef Gunnar Karl is not just attempting this at Dill, but sharing with us along the way that fine dining can also be ecologically conscionable. The courses are well paced, with a focus on vegetables and nose to tail consumption. Runner-Up: Matur og Drykkur Grandagarður 2 Matur og Drykkur has switched entirely to a tasting menu format, bolstering classic, sometimes forgotten Icelandic recipes and presenting them through a modern lens. There are childhood favourites like blood sausage in an entirely new avatar with foraged arctic thyme, and the rice pudding is reinterpreted as a creamy ice cream. Cocktails embody the same spirit. This is a fresh makeover of a much-loved favourite that has firmly cemented its place in Reykjavík fine dining.

Previous Winners 2021: Óx Reykjavík 2020: Óx Reykjavík 2019: Grillið

