From Iceland — Farmers Wary About Potato Fungus

Farmers Wary About Potato Fungus

Published July 5, 2022

Words by
Photo by
safaritravelplus/Wikimedia Commons

Farmers in southern Iceland are worried about the risk of potato blight for the second year in a row, reports RÚV.

The new Reykjavík Grapevine print issue is out! Subscribe to it in our shop or join our High Five Club to get it in your inbox. If you like the great work we do here, consider joining the High Five Club to support us!

Last year, potatoes in Þykkvabær were contaminated with blight for the first time in 20 years. Farmers are keeping a close eye on this year’s crop to prevent another outbreak.

Moisture and warm temperatures created ideal conditions for potato blight to develop last year. If untreated, the disease kills all the potatoes in the area.

Potato farmer, Birkir Ármannson from Þykkvabær says the weather has been mild this year and the first harvest is expected in the next few days.

“We’d rather have weather like we’ve had this weekend,” says Birkir. “The weather is warm, but not so warm at night. This is because the mold will thrive about 9 degrees if there is also humidity.”

There is an anti-fungal medication that can be used to remove the fungus, however, it must be used in the early stages of the fungus and is very expensive. The anti-fungal is completely harmless to plants and humans.

The Food Standards Agency reminds farmers to check their sprouting potatoes and remove infected potatoes immediately to prevent disease spread.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Chris Burkard

The Icelandic Roundup: Chris Burkard

by

News
Grapevine’s 20th ‘Ask Me Anything’ This Friday!

Grapevine’s 20th ‘Ask Me Anything’ This Friday!

by

News
Parents In Selfoss Say System Harms Disabled People

Parents In Selfoss Say System Harms Disabled People

by

News
Pilot Training To Begin On Iceland’s First Electric Aircraft

Pilot Training To Begin On Iceland’s First Electric Aircraft

by

News
ÓX Earns, Dill Maintains Michelin Star

ÓX Earns, Dill Maintains Michelin Star

by

News
Two Pigs Wreak Havoc At Golf Course

Two Pigs Wreak Havoc At Golf Course

by

Show Me More!