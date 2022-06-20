From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2022: Best Place For A Fancy Meal

Photo by Art Bicnick

They say that adversity breeds creativity; that adage has certainly held true for Reykjavík restaurants. When we first started to put together the Best of Reykjavík issue it was slim pickings, but over the years, decision making has increasingly become a less-straightforward affair. This has really been one of our most challenging dining editions to put together, as we were spoilt for choice both in terms of quality as well as consistency. Restaurants old and new have a post-pandemic energy about them, and we’re delighted to once again grace their tables. We’ve chomped, chewed and gulped our way around this fine city, all in the name of bringing the very best that Reykjavík has to offer you, dear gourmands.

Best Place For A Fancy Meal Dill Laugavegur 59 Every detail at Dill is thought through; the cloth napkins, the stemware, the gorgeous handmade ceramics—heck, even the playlist is curated to the dining room’s moods. Dill’s circular kitchen philosophy extends to the whole menu and functioning of the restaurant, with the chefs able to tease flavour profiles from seemingly mundane ingredients-including their own kitchen scraps. All in all, Dill continues to be a beacon of fine dining in Iceland. Runner-Up: La Primavera Grandagarður 20 & Harap 2 fl. Dining at La Primavera is one of Reykjavík’s simple pleasures. The focus is on quality ingredients, allowed to shine on their own merit without relying on fads of molecular gastronomy, foams or Nordic fermentation. Instead, chef Leifur Eiriksson coaxes intense flavours from only the bare necessities. Primavera is that old school, romantic ideal of what great dining can be and after more than 25 years in the business, they know a thing or two about that. Newcomer: Tides The Reykjavík Edition, Austurbakki 2 With striking timber coffered ceilings and fluted concrete columns holding aloft the restaurant in a golden glow of warmth, Tides is where everyone wants to be seen. The restaurant is a dream to look at no matter where one is seated. The food started off on safe mode when they first opened, with hidden gems like the whole deboned grilled chicken now making way for a fine dining menu that highlights Nordic cuisine. Don’t leave without a stiff martini.

Previous Winners 2021: Dill 2020: Dill 2019: Austur-Indíafélagið

