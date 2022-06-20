From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2022: Best Goddamn Restaurant

Photo by Art Bicnick

They say that adversity breeds creativity; that adage has certainly held true for Reykjavík restaurants. When we first started to put together the Best of Reykjavík issue it was slim pickings, but over the years, decision making has increasingly become a less-straightforward affair. This has really been one of our most challenging dining editions to put together, as we were spoilt for choice both in terms of quality as well as consistency. Restaurants old and new have a post-pandemic energy about them, and we’re delighted to once again grace their tables. We’ve chomped, chewed and gulped our way around this fine city, all in the name of bringing the very best that Reykjavík has to offer you, dear gourmands.

Best Goddamn Restaurant Skál Hlemmur Mathöll, Laugavegur 107 They’re back! Reykjavík’s beloved Michelin Bib recipient Skál may have taken a nosedive during the pandemic, but like a phoenix it has risen to new heights since chef Thomas Lorentzen took over the reins at this hyper-local wunder-bar. It’s rare that an entire menu consists of hits, but Skál can boast exactly that. The salt baked beets are a symphony of balanced flavour, while the cod belies the simplicity of its presentation, with each layer offering up a studied contrast of textures and flavours. The cocktail game has also undergone an upgrade with bartender Keli whipping up some magic on the regular. As our panelist summed up, “You think it’ll be food hall fare and suddenly you have all these innovative dishes and flavours.” Cheers to you, Skál. Runner-Up: Hosiló Hverfisgata 12 Hosiló embodies Icelandic nonchalance in everything but their food. The phone lines and messages might be left unanswered, but the food continues to deliver big, bold punches of flavour. The restaurant boasts a tidy little menu, the specifics of which rotate regularly. One day, they might take you to Italy or Denmark, on another, they render a sublime Icelandic dish in a contemporary cloak. Clever details, like massaging ribboned celeriac with saffron, hint at a maturity we’d like to see more of. Runner Up: Austur-Indíafélagið Hverfisgata 56 It doesn’t matter if you are new to Indian cuisine or a seasoned consumer of curries, this place makes you feel welcome. Whether you’re celebrating a milestone, or simply want to treat yourself to dining out done right, dinner at Austur India never disappoints. We recommend the tandoori grilled chicken or the stuffed kulchas.

Previous Winners 2021: Austur-Indíafélagið/La Primavera 2020: Sumac & Skál 2019: Snaps

