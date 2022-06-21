From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2022: Best Brunch

Photo by Art Bicnick

They say that adversity breeds creativity; that adage has certainly held true for Reykjavík restaurants. When we first started to put together the Best of Reykjavík issue it was slim pickings, but over the years, decision making has increasingly become a less-straightforward affair. This has really been one of our most challenging dining editions to put together, as we were spoilt for choice both in terms of quality as well as consistency. Restaurants old and new have a post-pandemic energy about them, and we’re delighted to once again grace their tables. We’ve chomped, chewed and gulped our way around this fine city, all in the name of bringing the very best that Reykjavík has to offer you, dear gourmands.

Best Brunch The Coocoo’s Nest Grandagarður 23 The Coocoo’s Nest continues to be the most brunch-y brunch in town. Their award-winning sourdough is put to good use under poached eggs bathed in a silky hollandaise, as wreck-your-bank-account avocado toast, or just simply grilled and served alongside an omelette that feeds six. We kid, but only partially. It’s popular for a reason, so it’s best to make a reservation. Psst, they serve their brunch menu on Friday’s as well! Runner-Up: Klambrar Bistro Flókagata 24 If you’re one of those who turn their nose down at the bottomless brunch madness that has gripped this city, might we nudge you towards Klambrar Bistro. Set in a gorgeous art gallery dedicated to the works of renowned painter Kjarval, this sun dappled, calming restaurant dishes out a well-priced, hype free brunch that hits all the right spots. The vegan chicken & waffles are particularly popular, and the space is child-friendly with access to an open courtyard and art room. On a sunny weekend, this is that well-kept secret spot to be at. Newcomer: Brút Pósthússtræti 2 Despite their popularity, weekend brunches in town tend to be pretty cookie-cutter in their offerings. Brút brings to Reykjavík a Nordic-skewed brunch that is at once light, colourful and oh-so-satisfying. Mounds of delicately dressed salads, tenderly poached fish, hunks of cheese and whole pies and cakes make up the spectrum of offerings. The space is lovely but the layout leaves you feeling a bit like it’s a treasure hunt. Nevertheless, this is the brunch Reykjavík has been waiting for.

Previous Winners 2021: The Coocoo’s Nest 2020: The Coocoo’s Nest 2019: The Coocoo’s Nest

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2022 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide.