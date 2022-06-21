From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2022: Best Seafood

Photo by Art Bicnick

They say that adversity breeds creativity; that adage has certainly held true for Reykjavík restaurants. When we first started to put together the Best of Reykjavík issue it was slim pickings, but over the years, decision making has increasingly become a less-straightforward affair. This has really been one of our most challenging dining editions to put together, as we were spoilt for choice both in terms of quality as well as consistency. Restaurants old and new have a post-pandemic energy about them, and we’re delighted to once again grace their tables. We’ve chomped, chewed and gulped our way around this fine city, all in the name of bringing the very best that Reykjavík has to offer you, dear gourmands.

Best Seafood Fish Company Vesturgata 2a For the definitive seafood experience in Reykjavík, you’d be hard pressed to find a better restaurant than Fiskfelagið. Their tasting menus are a great way to try the best the waters around Iceland have to offer, from Atlantic cod served Japanese style, to harissa wolf-fish. The sushi platter makes for a great lunch while their fish of the day is usually a generous pan-fried dish with a luscious sauce. Runner-Up: Fiskmarkaðurinn Aðalstræti 12 Not quite traditional, Fish Market serves up food that is a treat for your eyes as much as your mouth.The lightly salted cod, a menu staple, has gone through varied avatars over the years and is currently served over a bed of soba noodles, matcha butter and a langoustine sauce. If that isn’t tempting enough then choose from their varied sushi menu. Service is attentive and the cocktails are fun. It’s the perfect place to take your parents to prove you’re a real grown-up now. Newcomer: Brút Pósthússtræti 2 This gorgeous restaurant is all set to shake old hats out of their slumber. Despite being a coastal city, Reykjavík restaurants have rarely offered anything other than the trifecta of cod, salmon and trout. Brút prides itself on being a seafood friendly restaurant and whatever fish you order, be it a crudo or cooked, you are guaranteed it is prepared to perfection. We recommend the sea snails slicked with garlic butter, local scallops and the fresh skate-which lacks the strong amonia stench you might fear.

Previous Winners 2021: Fish Company 2020: Fish Company 2019: Fiskifêlagið

