From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2022: Best Take-Away

They say that adversity breeds creativity; that adage has certainly held true for Reykjavík restaurants. When we first started to put together the Best of Reykjavík issue it was slim pickings, but over the years, decision making has increasingly become a less-straightforward affair. This has really been one of our most challenging dining editions to put together, as we were spoilt for choice both in terms of quality as well as consistency. Restaurants old and new have a post-pandemic energy about them, and we’re delighted to once again grace their tables. We’ve chomped, chewed and gulped our way around this fine city, all in the name of bringing the very best that Reykjavík has to offer you, dear gourmands.

Best Take-Away Joint Winners: Ramen Momo Tryggvagata 16 When the pandemic hit, take-away averse Reykjavik had to do some quick thinking to adapt to its new reality. Ramen Momo upped their ‘bring your own container’ gig for a Covid-friendly format where all the elements of ramen are individually packaged making for premium at-home enjoyment. Reheat the broth and just assemble the rest. Or, do as our panel confessed—stir-fry the noodles with the toppings, and savour the broth as is for a two-in-one treat. La Poblana Laugavegur 2 Poblana’s delicious tacos are based on chef Carlo’s family recipes. While we love all of their tacos, we have an especially soft spot for the campechano—a spicy, meaty, cheesy affair. What we like best however, is how well the tacos travel and Poblana carefully packs everything with instructions so you can host your own taco party in the comfort of your own home!

Runner-Up: Fine Take-Away Helluhraun 22, Hafnarfjörður This Hafnafjorður outpost of Fine extends its loyal clientele from downtown to the suburbs. In a stripped down to basics industrial area, they dish out a small but well made menu of Chinese classics. Yes there is a ‘buffet’ to choose from but we are partial to their dumplings and buns and when they do have it, the Hong shao rou pork.

Previous Winners 2021: Ramen Momo

