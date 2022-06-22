From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2022: Best Place To Go With A Group Of Friends

Photo by Art Bicnick

They say that adversity breeds creativity; that adage has certainly held true for Reykjavík restaurants. When we first started to put together the Best of Reykjavík issue it was slim pickings, but over the years, decision making has increasingly become a less-straightforward affair. This has really been one of our most challenging dining editions to put together, as we were spoilt for choice both in terms of quality as well as consistency. Restaurants old and new have a post-pandemic energy about them, and we’re delighted to once again grace their tables. We’ve chomped, chewed and gulped our way around this fine city, all in the name of bringing the very best that Reykjavík has to offer you, dear gourmands.

Best Place To Go With A Group Of Friends Joint Winners: Sushi Social Þingholtsstræti 5 If you’re looking for a fun night about town, Sushi Social is the place to be. The restaurant staff know this only too well and never drop a beat in keeping those drinks and smiles coming all night long. The menu is ideal for sharing—although, who’d want to share something as delectable as the langoustine tempura. Order one—or several—of those colourful drinks with names that recall a tropical holiday to make a fun night even more festive. Apotek Austurstræti Apotek is one of those rare places that go effortlessly from business lunches, to high tea, to pre-dinner drinks, to languorous dinners without skipping a beat. This perhaps explains its popularity with locals and visitors alike—there is something for everyone at Apotek, no matter the time of day. We recommend starting in the lounge with one of their award-winning cocktails.

Newcomer: Selva Restaurant, Latin Food & Bar Laugavegur 12 Decked in rose gold and fashionable foliage, walking into Selva is an instant indicator of the good times in store. The latin beats are just right, the pina coladas a reminder of a more tropical island life and the food, a curated selection of dishes from Chile, Venezuela and Columbia, are ideal party platters.

