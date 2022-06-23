From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2022: Best Indian

Photo by Art Bicnick

They say that adversity breeds creativity; that adage has certainly held true for Reykjavík restaurants. When we first started to put together the Best of Reykjavík issue it was slim pickings, but over the years, decision making has increasingly become a less-straightforward affair. This has really been one of our most challenging dining editions to put together, as we were spoilt for choice both in terms of quality as well as consistency. Restaurants old and new have a post-pandemic energy about them, and we’re delighted to once again grace their tables. We’ve chomped, chewed and gulped our way around this fine city, all in the name of bringing the very best that Reykjavík has to offer you, dear gourmands.

Best Indian Austur-Indíafjélagið Hverfisgata 56 What can we say about Austurindia that hasn’t already been said? That this is one of Harrison Ford’s favourite restaurants, that they’ve been voted one of top 10 establishments in Reykjavik, or that they are one of only a handful of places that have been in town for almost three decades now? Walking in through the carved, antique doors, one is instantly transported to sunny India. Replete with bronzed teak interiors and soothing music, smiling staff guide you to your table. Runner-Up: Gandhi Bergstaðastræti 13 Gandhi went through a change of location during the pandemic but seem to be settling in at their new quarters. We highly recommend the prawn kizhi; even without the customary banana wrapping it is a tender, fiery rendition of the South Indian dish. Vegetarians will delight in their Alu paneer kofta; which are deep fried and simmered in a cashew based gravy. Runner-Up: Himalayan Spice Geirsgata 3 This family-run restaurant has been serving Nepali cuisine since their Laugavegur days. Post-pandemic however, they are in a new larger and airy location. They seem to have shorn some of the traditional Nepali dishes in favour of more Indian ones, and while we do miss the Wai Wai chaat, we console ourselves that the Himalayan Thali is just as good as ever. Pair this with a round of momos as starters and it’s almost as good as a trip to Nepal.

