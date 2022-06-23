From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2022: Best Ice Cream

Photo by Art Bicnick

They say that adversity breeds creativity; that adage has certainly held true for Reykjavík restaurants. When we first started to put together the Best of Reykjavík issue it was slim pickings, but over the years, decision making has increasingly become a less-straightforward affair. This has really been one of our most challenging dining editions to put together, as we were spoilt for choice both in terms of quality as well as consistency. Restaurants old and new have a post-pandemic energy about them, and we’re delighted to once again grace their tables. We’ve chomped, chewed and gulped our way around this fine city, all in the name of bringing the very best that Reykjavík has to offer you, dear gourmands.

Best Ice Cream Joint Winners: Gaeta Gelato Aðalstræti 6 Hailing from a line of maestro gelatiere, the Gaeta family uses the best Icelandic ingredients, marrying them with top line produce from Italy for an unmissable treat. Piedmontese hazelnuts and Sicilian pistachios are swirled and churned to creamy perfection. Gaeta’s crispy, thin cones are coated in chocolate sauce for a surprise ending, and if that wasn’t enough, you can choose two flavours in a single scoop! Skúbb Laugarásvegur 1 Nothing quite says live in the moment like a melty cone of luscious ice-cream. Did you know that Skúbb only uses milk from Bíobú, an organic local farm? Each scoop at Skúbb is vibrant and intense, whether vegan or diary (can you even tell which is which?). With a small curated selection that reflects the seasons, this imaginarium of joy churns everything from tomatoes to licorice roots into ice cream.

Runner-Up: Omnom Hólmaslóð Award winning, world famous chocolate brand Omnom now do ice creams! Omnom elevates milky vanilla soft serve to kawaii artform. Sure, they don’t make their own ice cream, but it is a welcome blank canvas for their gourmet toppings and flourishes. Thankfully, they now serve their giant portions alongside a much-needed children’s size, so you don’t have to share your treats with anyone.

Previous Winners 2021: Gæta Galeto 2020: Skúbb 2019: Skúbb

