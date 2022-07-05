From Iceland — Two Pigs Wreak Havoc At Golf Course

Published July 5, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Ólafur Guðmundsson

Two loose pigs made a scene at the Bakkakotsvellinum golf course in Mosfellsbær, reports RÚV.

The pigs escaped from a nearby farm and the owner found his pigs via a Facebook post by Bakkakotsvellir staff member Ólafur Guðmundsson. Before the owner came to retrieve his pigs, they caused some chaos for the golf course.

“They were chasing a golfer and then they went to try and smash up the course. So we advertised to the local community and then we heard from the police. I myself have never heard a person at the emergency line laugh as much as when we called,” said Ólafur.

The chase between people, pigs, and even other animals created quite the spectacle.

“It was just like a zoo at times. The two pigs, then there was a dog behind them, and a cat that decided to plant itself down by some trees,” said Ólafur.

The police officers assigned to the runaway pigs were very amused by the commotion, but fret not–the owner came and retrieved his pigs!

