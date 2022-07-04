From Iceland — White-Tailed Eagles Seen In Mjóafjörður

White-Tailed Eagles Seen In Mjóafjörður

Published July 4, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Helen María Björnsdóttir/Visir

A family made a rare spotting of white-tailed eagles in Mjóafjörður on their way to Þingeyri, reports Visir.

The new Reykjavík Grapevine print issue is out! Subscribe to it in our shop or join our High Five Club to get it in your inbox. If you like the great work we do here, consider joining the High Five Club to support us!

According to the Bird Conservation website, the eagles used to have nests across the country at the beginning of the 1900s. However, they were almost completely eliminated by shootings and poison.

Currently, white-tailed eagles only nest in the western part of the country and their populations have been growing steadily since the 1960s. In the 1960s, there were only 20 eagles in Iceland.

According to zoologist Kristinn Haukur Skarphéðinsson from the Icelandic Institute of Natural History, the eagle population reached an estimated 400 birds in 2021, with most of the birds being juveniles.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Chris Burkard

The Icelandic Roundup: Chris Burkard

by

News
Grapevine’s 20th ‘Ask Me Anything’ This Friday!

Grapevine’s 20th ‘Ask Me Anything’ This Friday!

by

News
Parents In Selfoss Say System Harms Disabled People

Parents In Selfoss Say System Harms Disabled People

by

News
Pilot Training To Begin On Iceland’s First Electric Aircraft

Pilot Training To Begin On Iceland’s First Electric Aircraft

by

News
Farmers Wary About Potato Fungus

Farmers Wary About Potato Fungus

by

News
ÓX Earns, Dill Maintains Michelin Star

ÓX Earns, Dill Maintains Michelin Star

by

Show Me More!