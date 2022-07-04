From Iceland — White-Tailed Eagles Seen In Mjóafjörður

Photo by Helen María Björnsdóttir/Visir

A family made a rare spotting of white-tailed eagles in Mjóafjörður on their way to Þingeyri, reports Visir.

According to the Bird Conservation website, the eagles used to have nests across the country at the beginning of the 1900s. However, they were almost completely eliminated by shootings and poison.

Currently, white-tailed eagles only nest in the western part of the country and their populations have been growing steadily since the 1960s. In the 1960s, there were only 20 eagles in Iceland.

According to zoologist Kristinn Haukur Skarphéðinsson from the Icelandic Institute of Natural History, the eagle population reached an estimated 400 birds in 2021, with most of the birds being juveniles.