From Iceland — Overnight Stays Tripled Between Years

Overnight Stays Tripled Between Years

Published July 4, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Rhema Kallianpur / Unsplash

Overnight stays at Icelandic accommodations were almost three times higher in May than at the same time last year. This change is mainly due to foreign tourists, but Icelanders have spent a considerable amount of time staying in hotels and other guesthouses, reports RÚV.

This information is based on preliminary figures published on Statistics Iceland’s website, which estimates there were almost 558,000 overnight stays at registered accommodation establishments in May.

Of these, Icelanders’ overnight stays made up 21%, while 79% of overnight stays can be traced to foreign tourists. The same percentage applies to hotels in the country. Hotel accommodation increased in all parts of the country, though proportionally more in the capital area.

The supply of hotel rooms in May increased by 52% from May 2021. Hotel room utilization was 53.7%, an increase of 28.2% from 2021.

